Report: iPad Pro With 10Hz-120Hz LTPO OLED Display Coming in 2023… Maybe

Published

Apple

According to a new report from The Elec, Apple plans to release two iPad Pro models with OLED displays by 2023… but maybe, probably 2024. Who knows. 😂

Not just any OLED panels, though! No, no — we’re talking fancy LTPO OLED panels that would allow for an adaptive refresh rate with a range of 10Hz-120Hz, so… you know… ProMotion Pro Max, or something.

For context, currently the iPad Pro models only have a range of 24Hz-120Hz – so this would be an improvement.

This report comes just a week after we were told that plans for OLED iPads in 2022 had been shelved and pushed to 2023.

Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young — who currently sports an accuracy rating of 100% on AppleTrack — previously claimed that production for any OLED iPad wouldn’t happen until 2023 with release happening in 2024. If there’s anyone to believe… it’s Ross Young.

“Young told us they expect production on an OLED iPad will begin in 2023, but won’t be launched until 2024, as published in DSCC’s Future of OLED Manufacturing report. Young and DSCC expect two OLED iPads in 2024 in 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes, and possibly a mini-LED 11-inch iPad Pro in the meantime.”

Ross Young, speaking with iMore

We’ve been back and forth recently on when OLED was coming to iPad, but now it seems all reliable sources don’t expect anything to happen until the 2023-2024 timeframe. Cool, I guess?

Gotta be honest: I do not care. 😂

