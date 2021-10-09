Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Android

HUGE Pixel 6 Leak Teases New “Magic Eraser” Feature, Confirms Sh*t We Told You 3 Months Ago

Published

Google

Google’s #MadeByGoogle event is happening this month on October 19th but the leaks are still comin’ in hot. 🔥

Today’s newest leak is from Evan Blass (@evleaks) — posting a marketing site filled with Pixel 6 details. Of course, the page has now been taken down as expected, but screenshots were taken just in case.

There’s a lot to look at with this one, so I’ll just give you the key points:

  • Magic Eraser: A new feature for Pixel 6 powered by Google Photos that will apparently be able to remove “strangers and unwanted objects”
    • “Magic Eraser makes distractions disappear with a few taps. Remove strangers and unwanted objects in Google Photos, so the people and places that you capture remain the true stars.”
  • 50MP primary, 12MP ultra-wide and 48MP 4x telephoto cameras confirmed: These are specs that we exclusively leaked three months ago, in our July report, covering final specifications for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.
  • 5 years of software updates: Also included in our July report was the mention of 5 years of software updates coming to the devices. Though, it seems that Google is referring to 5 years of security updates.
    • “Backed by the new Titan M2 security chip, five years of updates and Security hub, your privacy and protection is built into Pixel.” – from the leaked Pixel 6 marketing page.
    • “I’m being told that Google is committed to at least 5 years of software updates for both of these devices, which is GREAT NEWS if you’re looking to get your hands on these phones.” – FrontPageTech.com exclusive from July

We don’t have that much longer to wait! October 19th, here we come 👀

In this article:, , , , ,

Other stuff

Apple

EXCLUSIVE: A Closer First Look at iPhone 14

2022 iPhone 14 in AR, bonus renders, and full-res press images

September 8, 2021

Android

EXCLUSIVE: Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro – Full Final Specifications

Back in May, we gave you your very first look at both the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. The super unique design...

July 8, 2021

Apple

Yep! iPhone 13 Pre-Orders Starting September 17th, Launch on September 24th

Chinese website iPhone 13 pre-order date lines up nicely with information from our own sources

August 25, 2021

Apple

EXCLUSIVE: First Look at Newly Redesigned iPad mini 6

For some, iPad mini is an absolute favorite. All the warm fuzzy feels of an iPad, packed into this tiny, nearly one-handed device. The...

June 11, 2021