HUGE Pixel 6 Leak Teases New “Magic Eraser” Feature, Confirms Sh*t We Told You 3 Months Ago

Google’s #MadeByGoogle event is happening this month on October 19th but the leaks are still comin’ in hot. 🔥

Today’s newest leak is from Evan Blass (@evleaks) — posting a marketing site filled with Pixel 6 details. Of course, the page has now been taken down as expected, but screenshots were taken just in case.

There’s a lot to look at with this one, so I’ll just give you the key points:

Magic Eraser : A new feature for Pixel 6 powered by Google Photos that will apparently be able to remove “strangers and unwanted objects” “Magic Eraser makes distractions disappear with a few taps. Remove strangers and unwanted objects in Google Photos, so the people and places that you capture remain the true stars.”



: A new feature for Pixel 6 powered by Google Photos that will apparently be able to remove “strangers and unwanted objects” 50MP primary, 12MP ultra-wide and 48MP 4x telephoto cameras confirmed : These are specs that we exclusively leaked three months ago, in our July report, covering final specifications for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.



: These are specs that we exclusively leaked three months ago, in our July report, covering final specifications for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. 5 years of software updates : Also included in our July report was the mention of 5 years of software updates coming to the devices. Though, it seems that Google is referring to 5 years of security updates. “Backed by the new Titan M2 security chip, five years of updates and Security hub, your privacy and protection is built into Pixel.” – from the leaked Pixel 6 marketing page. “I’m being told that Google is committed to at least 5 years of software updates for both of these devices, which is GREAT NEWS if you’re looking to get your hands on these phones.” – FrontPageTech.com exclusive from July

: Also included in our July report was the mention of 5 years of software updates coming to the devices. Though, it seems that Google is referring to 5 years of security updates.

We don’t have that much longer to wait! October 19th, here we come 👀