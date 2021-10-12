Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Apple

BRUH! MacBook Pro With 120Hz ProMotion Mini-LED Display Coming at Next Week’s Apple Event

Published

RendersbyIan

We got the official event invite from Apple earlier today — set for Monday, October 18th.

Obviously, we’re all expecting the brand new M1X / M2X MacBook Pro models, but WHAT WE WERE NOT EXPECTING IS THIS:

100and20mothaEffenHz

According to Ross Young, who currently has an accuracy rating of literally 100% on AppleTrack — the new MacBook Pro models, both 14″ and 16″ will have mini-LED displays with ProMotion up to 120Hz.

At first, this came as a reply to a tweet from Max Weinbach — but left people question if he was referring to this year’s MacBook Pro… as in, the ones coming next week.

After Max Tech host Vadim Yurev asked for further clarification, Ross did repeat his claim.

BRO. BRUUUUUH. If this was coming from anyone else, I would be skeptical, but Ross Young has never been wrong.

120Hz on MacBook Pro is gonna be SO COOL.

In this article:, , ,

Other stuff

Apple

EXCLUSIVE: A Closer First Look at iPhone 14

2022 iPhone 14 in AR, bonus renders, and full-res press images

September 8, 2021

Android

EXCLUSIVE: Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro – Full Final Specifications

Back in May, we gave you your very first look at both the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. The super unique design...

July 8, 2021

Apple

Yep! iPhone 13 Pre-Orders Starting September 17th, Launch on September 24th

Chinese website iPhone 13 pre-order date lines up nicely with information from our own sources

August 25, 2021

Apple

EXCLUSIVE: First Look at Newly Redesigned iPad mini 6

For some, iPad mini is an absolute favorite. All the warm fuzzy feels of an iPad, packed into this tiny, nearly one-handed device. The...

June 11, 2021