Also at Today’s Event: AirPods Pro With MagSafe Charging Case for $249

Apple announced the brand new AirPods 3 during today’s event but also quietly pooshed out this little gem: AirPods Pro with new MagSafe Charging Case.

Yes, it is exactly what it sounds like…

The new AirPods Pro MagSafe Charging Case attaches to a MagSafe charger in the same way that your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 does — MAG-O-NUTS

If you already have AirPods that wirelessly charge, then you know that they do charge on a MagSafe charger (technically) — but they don’t actually attach to the charger. This changes that… for $249 😂

Available today.



“You’re welcome!”

– Apple, probably