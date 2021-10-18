Apple Announces New M1 Pro and M1 Max Chips — Worst Naming Ever

Apple just announced the new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips for the new M1 Macs… Read that out loud and tell me it’s not the worst naming ever. M1 Max for Macs? Why…
M1 Pro
- 10-core CPU
- 16-core GPU
- Up to 32 GB unified memory
- 200GB/s memory bandwidth
- 5nm process
- Support for up to 2 external displays
- Media engine with ProRes support
- Thunderbolt 4 support
M1 Max
- 10-core CPU
- 32-core GPU
- Up to 64 GB unified memory
- 400GB/s memory bandwidth
- 54 billion transistors
- Support for up to 4 external displays
- Media engine with ProRes support
- Thunderbolt 4 support