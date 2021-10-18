Apple Announces New M1 Pro and M1 Max Chips — Worst Naming Ever

Apple just announced the new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips for the new M1 Macs… Read that out loud and tell me it’s not the worst naming ever. M1 Max for Macs? Why…

M1 Pro

10-core CPU

16-core GPU

Up to 32 GB unified memory

200GB/s memory bandwidth

5nm process

Support for up to 2 external displays

Media engine with ProRes support

Thunderbolt 4 support

M1 Max