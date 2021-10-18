Apple Announces New MacBook Pro and IT HAS A NOTCH

- New 16 and 14 inch models
- IT HAS A NOTCH
- Aluminum enclosure
- Fan system can move 50% more air… quietly
- 16 inch model is 4.7 pounds
- 14 inch model is 3.5 pounds
- No touch bar, physical function keys are back
- Ports: HDMI, SD Card slot, headphone jack, 3 Thunderbolt 4 ports, MagSafe 3, can still charge over thunderbolt
- Display: 24% “thinner” 3.5mm bezels
- 120Hz ProMotion displays!
- 1 billion colors – HDR
- MiniLED
- 1000nits of sustained brightness
- 1080P FaceTime cam, 2X better low light
- Studio quality 3 mic array
- 6 speakers
- 80% more bass
- Spatial Audio
- 7.4GB/s read speeds SSD
- Battery life: 14-inch – 17 hours of video playback / 16. 21 hours video playback
- Silver and space gray
- Up to 8TB of storage
- Up tp 64GB of unified memory
- Price starts at $1,999 for 14-inch and $2,499 for 16-inch
- Order today, available next week