Apple Announces New MacBook Pro and IT HAS A NOTCH

  • New 16 and 14 inch models
  • IT HAS A NOTCH
  • Aluminum enclosure
  • Fan system can move 50% more air… quietly
  • 16 inch model is 4.7 pounds
  • 14 inch model is 3.5 pounds
  • No touch bar, physical function keys are back
  • Ports: HDMI, SD Card slot, headphone jack, 3 Thunderbolt 4 ports, MagSafe 3, can still charge over thunderbolt
  • Display: 24% “thinner” 3.5mm bezels
  • 120Hz ProMotion displays!
  • 1 billion colors – HDR
  • MiniLED
  • 1000nits of sustained brightness
  • 1080P FaceTime cam, 2X better low light
  • Studio quality 3 mic array
  • 6 speakers
  • 80% more bass
  • Spatial Audio
  • 7.4GB/s read speeds SSD
  • Battery life: 14-inch – 17 hours of video playback / 16. 21 hours video playback
  • Silver and space gray
  • Up to 8TB of storage
  • Up tp 64GB of unified memory
  • Price starts at $1,999 for 14-inch and $2,499 for 16-inch
  • Order today, available next week
