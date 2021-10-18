Apple Officially Announces AirPods 3

- Featuring all new design with Spatial Audio
- Sweat and Water resistant
- New contour design that delivers better sound
- New Adaptive EQ that provides better audio
- Plays 6+ hours of music
- 4 hours of charge delivers 30 hours of total listening time
- Taking orders today available next week for $179
