Apple Officially Announces AirPods 3

  • Featuring all new design with Spatial Audio
  • Sweat and Water resistant
  • New contour design that delivers better sound
  • New Adaptive EQ that provides better audio
  • Plays 6+ hours of music
  • 4 hours of charge delivers 30 hours of total listening time
  • Taking orders today available next week for $179
