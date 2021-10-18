Apple Announces New HomePod mini Colors

- Now available in new Orange, Yellow, and Blue colors
- Joins the already White and Space Grey colors
- Available in November for same $99 price
Other stuff
Apple
2022 iPhone 14 in AR, bonus renders, and full-res press images
Android
Back in May, we gave you your very first look at both the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. The super unique design...
Apple
Chinese website iPhone 13 pre-order date lines up nicely with information from our own sources
Apple
For some, iPad mini is an absolute favorite. All the warm fuzzy feels of an iPad, packed into this tiny, nearly one-handed device. The...