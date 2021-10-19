Connect with us

Google Officially Launches Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro — And They’re Not F**king Around

Google

After months of leaks and teasing, Google has officially launched Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro at their #MadeByGoogle event today.

Here’s a quick rundown 👇

Pixel 6

  • Display: FHD+ 6.4″ — 90Hz
  • Battery: 4,614 mAh — “24 hour+ battery life”
  • Fast charging: 50% charge in “about 30 minutes” w/Google 30W USB-C charger
  • Ram: 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB / 256GB
  • Processor: Google Tensor Chip / Titan M2 security coprocessor
  • Front camera: 8MP
  • Rear cameras: 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide
  • Video: Up to 4K at 30FPS/60FPS — Slo-mo at 240FPS
  • Connectivity: 5G Sub 6GHz — Wi-Fi 6E
  • Authentication: under-display fingerprint sensor
  • Colors: Sorta Seafoam, Kinda Coral, Stormy Black
  • Price: Starting at $599

Pixel 6 Pro
They’re calling it their “first flagship phone”

  • Display: QHD+ 6.7″ — 10-120Hz
  • Battery: 5,003 mAh — “24 hour+ battery life”
  • Fast charging: 50% charge in “about 30 minutes” w/Google 30W USB-C charger
  • Ram: 12GB
  • Storage: 128GB / 256GB / 512GB
  • Processor: Google Tensor Chip / Titan M2 security coprocessor
  • Front camera: 11.1MP
  • Rear cameras: 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto
  • Video: Up to 4K at 30FPS/60FPS — Slo-mo at 240FPS
  • Connectivity: 5G Sub 6GHz — Wi-Fi 6E
  • Authentication: under-display fingerprint sensor
  • Colors: Cloudy White, Sorta Sunny, Stormy Black
  • Price: Starting at $899

You can pre-order both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro today here.

