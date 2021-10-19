Google Officially Launches Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro — And They’re Not F**king Around

After months of leaks and teasing, Google has officially launched Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro at their #MadeByGoogle event today.
Here’s a quick rundown 👇
Pixel 6
- Display: FHD+ 6.4″ — 90Hz
- Battery: 4,614 mAh — “24 hour+ battery life”
- Fast charging: 50% charge in “about 30 minutes” w/Google 30W USB-C charger
- Ram: 8GB
- Storage: 128GB / 256GB
- Processor: Google Tensor Chip / Titan M2 security coprocessor
- Front camera: 8MP
- Rear cameras: 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide
- Video: Up to 4K at 30FPS/60FPS — Slo-mo at 240FPS
- Connectivity: 5G Sub 6GHz — Wi-Fi 6E
- Authentication: under-display fingerprint sensor
- Colors: Sorta Seafoam, Kinda Coral, Stormy Black
- Price: Starting at $599
Pixel 6 Pro
They’re calling it their “first flagship phone”
- Display: QHD+ 6.7″ — 10-120Hz
- Battery: 5,003 mAh — “24 hour+ battery life”
- Fast charging: 50% charge in “about 30 minutes” w/Google 30W USB-C charger
- Ram: 12GB
- Storage: 128GB / 256GB / 512GB
- Processor: Google Tensor Chip / Titan M2 security coprocessor
- Front camera: 11.1MP
- Rear cameras: 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto
- Video: Up to 4K at 30FPS/60FPS — Slo-mo at 240FPS
- Connectivity: 5G Sub 6GHz — Wi-Fi 6E
- Authentication: under-display fingerprint sensor
- Colors: Cloudy White, Sorta Sunny, Stormy Black
- Price: Starting at $899
You can pre-order both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro today here.