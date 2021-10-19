Connect with us

Google Store Crashes as Users Rush to Buy More Than 4 Pixel Phones This Year

Google just wrapped their #MadeByGoogle event, officially launching the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Pre-orders for both devices are now live… sorta.

Users going to the online Google Store expecting to place their orders are being met with error codes as the site struggles to keep up.

Even though it sucks for people hoping to secure a pre-order, this is good news for Google. These early signs indicate that, for once, people are actually in a hurry to buy a Pixel device — and that’s gotta feel good for #TeamPixel.

Historically, Google has struggled to move Pixel units, only shipping 7.2 million units in all of 2019. For context and comparison, Apple shipped nearly 37 million iPhones just in the first quarter of 2019 alone.

Assuming Google gets the Google Store running smoothly soon, they could finally have a winner on their hands. I don’t want to call the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro their last hardware Hail Mary… but, like, they kinda are.

If you wanted to get your pre-order in, you can try to do so here.

