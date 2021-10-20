Facebook Plans to Change Its Name to Not Facebook

Facebook is planning on changing its name in an effort to rebrand and focus on the “metaverse.”

The metaverse referred to in here is a digital world where people can move between different devices to communicate virtually and one that Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, has invested heavily in since July. His deep dive into virtual reality and augmented reality includes development of hardware such as its Oculus VR headsets as well as current work on AR glasses and wristband technologies.

According to the Verge’s report on Tuesday, Facebook is planning on changing its company name next week “to reflect its focus on building the metaverse.”

The upcoming name change is said to be announced by Zucks during the company’s annual Connect conference on October 28th, but could be unveiled sooner.

According to the Verge’s report, the change is intended to signal the politically controversial tech giant’s ambition to be known for more than social media and all the privacy missteps it’s currently known for.

The report continues that the rebrand “would likely position the blue Facebook app as one of many products under a parent company overseeing groups like Instagram, WhatsApp, Oculus, and more.”

We’ve seen similar moves from other tech giant’s such as Google when they changed their name to ‘Alphabet,’ its now parent company, in an effort to expand into domains outside of Internet search and advertising to avoid becoming a ‘conventional company.’

Similarly, Facebook would become a subsidiary to whatever less politically controversial name they choose, which at this point would be literally any other name other than ‘Facebook’ lol.

Along with expanding into other domains, Zuckerberg told the Verge in July that over the next several years, “we will effectively transition from people seeing us as primarily being a social media company to being a metaverse company.” Facebook currently has more than 10,000 employees that focus on building consumer hardware – specifically AR glasses that Zucks believes will eventually be as omnipresent as smartphones.

Last summer, the Verge’s Casey Newton was told by Zucks the metaverse is “going to be a big focus, and I think that this is just going to be a big part of the next chapter for the way that the internet evolves after the mobile internet, and I think it’s going to be the next big chapter for our company too, really doubling down in this area.”

“A possible name could have something to do with Horizon, the name of the still-unreleased VR version of Facebook-meets-Roblox that the company has been developing for the past few years. The name of that app was recently tweaked to Horizon Worlds shortly after Facebook demoed a version for workplace collaboration called Horizon Workrooms.” – the Verge

Finally, the Verge was told that new Facebook company name is “a closely-guarded secret within its walls and not known widely, even among its full senior leadership.”