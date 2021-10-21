Connect with us

2022 MacBook Air to Have Off-White Bezels and Keyboard, Mini-LED, Colors, and USB-C

New MacBook Air leak corroborates our leak from months ago

Published

Front Page Tech and Renders by Ian

The Apple rumors don’t stop, and today’s, just happens to corroborate our details about the next-gen MacBook Air we shared back in May.

Today, leaker Dylandkt, who has a “remarkably accurate” track record for Mac rumors according to AppleTrack, tweeted details about what we can expect to see in the upcoming 2022 MacBook Air.

According to Dylandkt, the next-gen MacBook Air’s design will be similar to the new MacBook Pro while being thinner/lighter, off-white bezels and full sized function keys keyboard, M2 chip, USB-C, MagSafe, 1080 webcam, color options “similar to the iMac 24-inch,” and no wedge shape. Sound familiar?

RenderbyIan

His tweet thread continues to state that while Mini-LED is likely, he cannot confirm whether or not it will have a notch; however, he does say there will be NO ProMotion, Face ID, SD card, and HDMI with starting price to increase slightly.

Finally, he does say, and other rumors suggest, we can expect the next-gen MacBook Air to release in mid to late 2022.

If you missed it – and for a detailed look at how we came up with our the colorful MacBook Air renders – check out our exclusive here.

