First Unboxing of MacBook Pro Shows Notch With MacBook Attached

“The first 2021 MacBook Pros are making their way into the wild!”

Published

Reddit u/Z3PPEL1N

Earlier this week, Apple officially announced the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, and today – for the first time – we get a peek at the chunk of notch in all its uninhibited glory.

The first real-life picture of the 14-inch device comes from YouTube creator Luke Miani when he tweeted the photo below of the 14-inch MacBook Pro next to the previous-generation 13-inch MacBook Pro, that was shared by a reddit user whose post is now deleted.

Along with that now deleted photo, a separate reddit user – u/Z3PPEL1n – posted a brief unboxing of the notch with a 14-inch MacBook Pro attached.

The first 2021 MacBook Pros are making their way into the wild! from macbookpro
Reddit u/Z3PPEL1N

Finally, a press photo of good ole’ Timmy next to what appears to be the new, thickitty thicc 16-inch MacBook Pro has surfaced.

Apple

For more details of the all-new MacBook Pros, go here. For better SpEkThS, go here.

