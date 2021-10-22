First Unboxing of MacBook Pro Shows Notch With MacBook Attached

Earlier this week, Apple officially announced the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, and today – for the first time – we get a peek at the chunk of notch in all its uninhibited glory.

The first real-life picture of the 14-inch device comes from YouTube creator Luke Miani when he tweeted the photo below of the 14-inch MacBook Pro next to the previous-generation 13-inch MacBook Pro, that was shared by a reddit user whose post is now deleted.

OMG someone on r/MacBook pro got a pic of the 14” and the 13” side by side, holy cow it looks soooo good I can’t wait pic.twitter.com/1lftUo75B6 — Luke Miani (@LukeMiani) October 22, 2021

Along with that now deleted photo, a separate reddit user – u/Z3PPEL1n – posted a brief unboxing of the notch with a 14-inch MacBook Pro attached.

Reddit u/Z3PPEL1N

Finally, a press photo of good ole’ Timmy next to what appears to be the new, thickitty thicc 16-inch MacBook Pro has surfaced.

Apple

For more details of the all-new MacBook Pros, go here. For better SpEkThS, go here.