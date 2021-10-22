iPhone SE 3 to Have Same Design as iPhone XR, Says Spoopy Website

While we’ve heard other rumors say the third-gen iPhone SE design will be “roughly the same” as the existing SE, which is similarly modeled after the iPhone 8, today’s spoopy rumor, interestingly enough, says it could be much more of a significant upgrade.

Chinese website MyDrivers, via machine translation, states the next iPhone SE will be Apple’s last phone with an LCD display, be modeled similarly to the iPhone XR and equipped with a Touch ID fingerprint scanner built into the side button, but “Face ID is not ruled out.”

The report continues on to say that “in order to increase competitiveness, Apple plans to switch to an A15 processor for iPhone SE 3 while adding support for 5G networks.” That’s actually lining up with what we heard earlier from Nikkei Asia when they also reported that the “budget” iPhone will be powered by Apple’s own A15 processor and not the A14 Bionic chip.

Finally, MyDrivers‘ report states that the next-gen ‌iPhone SE‌ will start with 64GB of storage, the same $399 starting price of the current model, and launch in the spring of 2022 – another detail lining up with others when Ming-Chi Kuo reported we could expect to see the next entry-level iPhone in the first half of 2022. Apple’s Spring Event? Possibly.

With the website having a sketchy track record of hits and many misses, we encourage our readers (that’s you, doofus) to take this report with a heavy dose of salt. Most of this website’s reporting appears to also come from widely-known and fairly obvious Apple news that was already reported on and expected.

Furthermore, more reliable leaker, Ming-Chi Kuo, was the individual reporting that the next iPhone SE 3 design will be “roughly the same” as the existing SE, which is similarly modeled after the iPhone 8, so…there’s that.

I should lastly note that while another very reliable source, display analyst Ross Young, had previously stated there would be no Face ID coming to the next iPhone SE 3, he did report that there could potentially be a fourth-gen iPhone SE featuring a 6.1-inch display and a hole-punch front-facing camera to launch in 2023. Could this be the iPhone SE MyDrivers is confusing for the iPhone SE 3?

Like DSCC, Mizuho Securities also says no new iPhone SE model in 2021, have to wait till 2022. They do say all iPhone 13 models will have integrated touch, BOE will join LGD on both 6.1" models, mini and 13 will adopt 12 Pro Max camera sensors, & sensor size will increase on Pro. pic.twitter.com/G9f6cz8dm0 — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) October 2, 2020

Apple LCD iPhone leak, we now hear the next LCD iPhone SE will remain at 4.7" in 2022. Some rumors that it may have 5G with Sub-6 GHz as well. Also hearing about a 6.1" version in 2023 with punch hole rather than a notch. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) April 1, 2021

Even if today’s report from MyDrivers is actually meant to be reporting on the iPhone SE 4, which we think could be a possiblity, they in-fact stated they were reporting on the iPhone SE 3, regardless of incongruency between other rumors.