Someone Told MacRumors That These Were Pictures of AirPods Pro 2

Someone, somewhere, told MacRumors that these were images of Apple’s upcoming AirPods Pro:

MacRumors

In their report, MacRumors literally says that the images are “from a source without an established track record and we can’t verify their accuracy” — facepalm.

I can’t figure out why MacRumors would run a story like this, but I’d say it’s because they were sent images that are hard to fake? IDK. MacRumors is usually more careful than this…

The images depict a version of AirPods Pro with new speaker holes on the case for Find My, and also a metal loop for… attaching a strap / lanyard? What is even happening.

MacRumors

These images also completely go against the AirPods Pro 2 report from Mark Gurman:

“For the new AirPods Pro, Apple is aiming to make the earbuds more compact by eliminating the short stem that currently sticks out from the bottom. A design in testing has a more rounded shape that fills more of a user’s a ear — similar to the latest designs from Samsung Electronics Co., Amazon.com Inc. and Google.” – Mark Gurman, Bloomberg

Obviously, these images aren’t showing us rounder AirPods with no stem. In fact, the design of the earbuds themselves, shown here, is entirely unchanged.

The source of these images tells MacRumors that the previous rumors are incorrect, which has been happening a lot lately, to be fair. *cough* Apple Watch *cough*

Guess we’ll have to wait until 2022 to see if this pans out…