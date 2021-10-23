EXCLUSIVE New Renders of Apple’s M2 Redesigned MacBook Air, Coming Next Year

Nearly six months ago, we gave you your very first look at Apple’s upcoming, redesigned M2 MacBook Air.
Our exclusive report from May detailed the new MacBook Air after I had been sent images of device from sources. We had images of everything other than the display — so Ian (our render artist) and I had to fill in the gaps with what we were told.
Our report basically covered new details like USB-C, possibly MagSafe, a white keyboard with full size function keys, no more wedge design, white bezels and most importantly — colors!
Today, we’re updating our report with exclusive new renders after more recent reports have surfaced, just about six months after our initial report.
Our information has further been corroborated by Twitter user DylanDKT — someone with an excellent track record this year:
We’ve now added MagSafe to our renders, seen here.
We’ve also added *throws up in mouth* a notch…
As a reminder, in our initial report, we stated that we had not seen the display for ourselves — we were simply told details like “white bezels” and rendered out that information. These new renders include the updated “notch” detail, unfortunately.
Of course, you’re free to download these images and use them in articles, videos and more.