Apple

EXCLUSIVE New Renders of Apple’s M2 Redesigned MacBook Air, Coming Next Year

Published

Nearly six months ago, we gave you your very first look at Apple’s upcoming, redesigned M2 MacBook Air.

Front Page Tech and Renders by Ian

Our exclusive report from May detailed the new MacBook Air after I had been sent images of device from sources. We had images of everything other than the display — so Ian (our render artist) and I had to fill in the gaps with what we were told. 

Our report basically covered new details like USB-C, possibly MagSafe, a white keyboard with full size function keys, no more wedge design, white bezels and most importantly — colors!

Front Page Tech and Renders by Ian

Today, we’re updating our report with exclusive new renders after more recent reports have surfaced, just about six months after our initial report.

Our information has further been corroborated by Twitter user DylanDKT — someone with an excellent track record this year:

Front Page Tech and RendersByIan

We’ve now added MagSafe to our renders, seen here.

Front Page Tech and RendersByIan

We’ve also added *throws up in mouth* a notch…

Front Page Tech and RendersByIan
Front Page Tech and RendersByIan

As a reminder, in our initial report, we stated that we had not seen the display for ourselves — we were simply told details like “white bezels” and rendered out that information. These new renders include the updated “notch” detail, unfortunately.

Of course, you’re free to download these images and use them in articles, videos and more.

