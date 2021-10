According to a new exclusive from AppleTrack, the brand new Blue, Yellow and Orange color options for HomePod mini will be available to order “as soon as Monday” next week.

Apple announced the new colors for HomePod mini during their “Unleashed” October Mac event last week, but offered now true launch date.

The report from AppleTrack says that orders will begin on November 1st in the United States, so if you’re really excited to get your hands on a colorful HomePod mini… this is for you 😂