Is Your MacBook Pro Shipment Delayed? Blame UPS.

UPS is the worst.

That’s the article. Thanks for reading!

Oh, I actually have to type something? Okay.

Customers are complaining that their MacBook Pro shipments are taking too long and UPS is telling them “a mechanical failure has caused a delay”. So, in other words: Oops.

@UPS –

Package 1:"A mechanical failure has caused a delay." <- showing for last 2 days.



Package 2:"Please check again later for scheduled delivery." <- showing for last 3 days.



Your only job is to track parcels. Why are you so bad at it? — John Woods (@JohnAlanWoods) October 27, 2021

@UPS what does “A mechanical failure has delayed delivery.” mean? — • (@joeyauto) October 27, 2021

This is… disappointing — but you can imagine that UPS is absolutely nuked right now with all the Apple releases lately.

By the way, my ass is STILL waiting on my Apple Watch Series 7 shipments.

It looks like this “mechanical failure” update is being given to packages leaving China — so it could all be stemming from the same place.

To those of you still waiting for your MacBook Pro because of this: May the odds be ever in your favor.