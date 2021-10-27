Connect with us

Is Your MacBook Pro Shipment Delayed? Blame UPS.

Published

UPS is the worst.

That’s the article. Thanks for reading!

Oh, I actually have to type something? Okay.

Customers are complaining that their MacBook Pro shipments are taking too long and UPS is telling them “a mechanical failure has caused a delay”. So, in other words: Oops.

This is… disappointing — but you can imagine that UPS is absolutely nuked right now with all the Apple releases lately.

By the way, my ass is STILL waiting on my Apple Watch Series 7 shipments.

It looks like this “mechanical failure” update is being given to packages leaving China — so it could all be stemming from the same place.

To those of you still waiting for your MacBook Pro because of this: May the odds be ever in your favor.

