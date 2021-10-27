Is Your MacBook Pro Shipment Delayed? Blame UPS.

UPS is the worst.
Customers are complaining that their MacBook Pro shipments are taking too long and UPS is telling them “a mechanical failure has caused a delay”. So, in other words: Oops.
This is… disappointing — but you can imagine that UPS is absolutely nuked right now with all the Apple releases lately.
By the way, my ass is STILL waiting on my Apple Watch Series 7 shipments.
It looks like this “mechanical failure” update is being given to packages leaving China — so it could all be stemming from the same place.
To those of you still waiting for your MacBook Pro because of this: May the odds be ever in your favor.