27-inch ‘iMac Pro’ With ProMotion and Possible Face ID Coming in 2022

According to semi-well established Apple leaker, Dylandkt, who’s gained traction this past year when it comes to anything Apple leaks, the next-gen iMac could be called the ‘iMac Pro’ and we could see it as early as the first half of 2022.
*Use obnoxiously loud infomercial guy voice* BUT WAIT! THERE’S MORE! The leaker shared in a tweet today that the upcoming device could feature ProMotion, Mini-LED, the same M1 Pro and M1 Max chips Apple introduced this year in the MacBook Pro models with a possible ‘added configuration,’ HDMI, SD Card, USB-C, start ‘at or over $2k’, and possible Face ID (although, according to him, it is ‘not confirmed.’)
He goes on to disclaim that while the current internal naming candidate for the device is ‘iMac Pro,’ that could change later. His theory about why Apple is said to be using the ‘Pro’ naming is to differentiate between this device from the 24-inch iMac released earlier this year.
Speaking of the 24-inch, while this new iMac Pro design is said to be similar to the 24-inch model, unlike that device, this iMac will feature dark bezels and could be slimmed down like with the Pro Display XDR.
Finally, he later cleared up speculation about whether this would or would not be replacing the Intel 27-inch iMac.
I should note that Dylandkt’s latest leak is lining up with information accurate Apple display analyst, Ross Young, gave us less than two weeks ago, when he said we could expect a 27-inch ProMotion display iMac in the first quarter of 2022. This new leak also corroborates Bloomberg’s, Mark Gurman’s information about Apple working on a high-end iMac ‘Pro.’
“I absolutely still believe that a larger, redesigned iMac to replace the Intel 27-inch models is en route. Apple increasing the screen size of the smaller model from 21.5 inches to 24 inches seems to indicate that the 27-inch model could see a size increase as well. I don’t think, however, that Apple will launch the larger model with the same M1chip that’s in the smaller model. It likely will be an M1X, the beefier version of the current M1, or an M2X.“– Gurmmy