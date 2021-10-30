27-inch ‘iMac Pro’ With ProMotion and Possible Face ID Coming in 2022

According to semi-well established Apple leaker, Dylandkt, who’s gained traction this past year when it comes to anything Apple leaks, the next-gen iMac could be called the ‘iMac Pro’ and we could see it as early as the first half of 2022.

*Use obnoxiously loud infomercial guy voice* BUT WAIT! THERE’S MORE! The leaker shared in a tweet today that the upcoming device could feature ProMotion, Mini-LED, the same M1 Pro and M1 Max chips Apple introduced this year in the MacBook Pro models with a possible ‘added configuration,’ HDMI, SD Card, USB-C, start ‘at or over $2k’, and possible Face ID (although, according to him, it is ‘not confirmed.’)

You guys noticed how iMac 24 features the same M1 as the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro 13? Same reasoning is being applied to this Pro iMac. Same M1 Pro and M1 Max. There *may* be an added configuration but at this time I can't say for certain. — Dylan (@dylandkt) October 30, 2021

He goes on to disclaim that while the current internal naming candidate for the device is ‘iMac Pro,’ that could change later. His theory about why Apple is said to be using the ‘Pro’ naming is to differentiate between this device from the 24-inch iMac released earlier this year.

Speaking of the 24-inch, while this new iMac Pro design is said to be similar to the 24-inch model, unlike that device, this iMac will feature dark bezels and could be slimmed down like with the Pro Display XDR.

The current internal naming candidate for this device is "iMac Pro". As a disclaimer though, the marketing team can change gears very quickly. Why will it be called this? To better distinguish this device from the iMac 24. This is a "Pro" device with a Pro Chip. — Dylan (@dylandkt) October 30, 2021

Finally, he later cleared up speculation about whether this would or would not be replacing the Intel 27-inch iMac.

The new iMac (Pro) will likely have a 27 inch display as originally reported by @DSCCRoss — Dylan (@dylandkt) October 30, 2021

I should note that Dylandkt’s latest leak is lining up with information accurate Apple display analyst, Ross Young, gave us less than two weeks ago, when he said we could expect a 27-inch ProMotion display iMac in the first quarter of 2022. This new leak also corroborates Bloomberg’s, Mark Gurman’s information about Apple working on a high-end iMac ‘Pro.’

OK, tweeted too early. The 27" MiniLED screen is going in an iMac in Q1'22, not an external monitor. May see a monitor later. Still 24Hz – 120Hz variable refresh…Sorry for the confusion! — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) October 20, 2021