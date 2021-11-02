Netflix Officially Launches Apple Arcade Competitor… Kind of LOL

Today, Netflix officially announced rollout of its ‘Netflix games on mobile’ feature that will allow its members to play five mobile games…on Android with iOS support “on the way.”

🎮📱 Let the Games Begin📱🎮



Tomorrow, Netflix Games will start rolling out on the Netflix mobile app. First on Android, with iOS on the way.



It’s early days, but we’re excited to start bringing you exclusive games, with no ads, no additional fees and no in-app purchases. pic.twitter.com/ofNGF4b8At — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 2, 2021

Beginning today, this new feature will allow Netflix subscribers everywhere to play five mobile games: Stranger Things: 1984 (BonusXP), Stranger Things 3: The Game (BonusXP), Shooting Hoops (Frosty Pop), Card Blast (Amuzo & Rogue Games), and Teeter Up (Frosty Pop).

“Starting today, members everywhere can play five mobile games: Stranger Things: 1984 (BonusXP), Stranger Things 3: The Game (BonusXP), Shooting Hoops (Frosty Pop), Card Blast (Amuzo & Rogue Games), and Teeter Up (Frosty Pop). Whether you’re craving a casual game you can start from scratch or an immersive experience that lets you dig deeper into your favorite stories, we want to begin to build a library of games that offers something for everyone. We’re in the early days of creating a great gaming experience, and we’re excited to take you on this journey with us.” – Netflix

The announcement goes on to explain that there are no ads, no additional fees, and no in-app purchases, all you need to play along is your Netflix subscription, and an Android mobile device or tablet, of course.

Android users can find this feature on mobile when they log into their Netflix profile under a dedicated games row and games tab where the games will automatically default to the language/preferences set in their Netflix profile. Members on an Android tablet can find the feature in a dedicated games row or be able to select games from the categories drop down menu to download and play.

While this feature is still in its early days and it’s still unclear how the iOS version will work, it’s possible there could be a similar rollout as the Android version described above, or even a separate Netflix Games app downloadable in the App Store.

Jon just read the article and screamed: “THERE’S ONLY FIVE? ONLY FIVE GAMES?” lol. Early days or not for this feature, Netflix better get their game on, literally, because this move definitely does not sound like competition for Apple Arcade.