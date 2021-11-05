EXCLUSIVE: First Real-Life Photos of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

You’ve seen the rumors. You’ve seen the renders. Today, you’re getting your first look at real-world photos of Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra device.

We reported last week that Samsung plans to launch the S22 lineup in the second week of February 2022 — so until then, here are some photos 🤗

On the front of the device, the edges are curved — not flat, as some speculated.

And yes, we have S-Pen support! Unlike last year, this is full S-Pen support, with a slot for the accessory to slip into the device itself.

As expected, to accommodate the S-Pen, the S22 Ultra is THICCCC.

On the back, you’ll find the not-really-updated camera array:

108MP main camera

12MP ultra-wide

10MP 3X telephoto

10MP 10X telephoto

