Netflix Games Now Available on iOS and iPadOS, and by “Games” We Mean Only Five

Netflix games available ‘Starting tommorow’ for iOS and iPadOS

Netflix

Exactly one week ago, Netflix officially launched its Netflix games on mobile feature available to all members on Android only. Today, Netflix announced the feature is coming to iOS and iPadOS “Starting tomorrow.”

Sound exciting? It’s not lol. Just like last week’s rollout of the Android version of Netflix games, today’s announcement of Netflix games for iPhone and iPad includes only FIVE gaming titles. Are they trying to compete with Apple Arcade? Because they’re not.

Just like with the Android version of Netflix games, the iOS and iPadOS version gives Netflix members everywhere a very limited selection of mobile games without in-app purchases or ads. Those titles include the same titles offered to their Android members: “Stranger Things: 1984,” “Stranger Things 3: The Game,” “Shooting Hoops,” “Card Blast,” and “Teeter Up.”

Along with last week’s announcement of the Android version of Netflix games came speculation as to how exactly they would roll this feature out on iOS. Speculate no more, unlike with the Android version of things where the feature was available via a separate tab in the Netflix app itself, the iOS version appears to have its own standalone App Store download for each game. A tweet from Bloomberg reporter, Mark Gurman, confirmed this information.

Again, after reading this article, Jon screamed: “THERE’S STILL ONLY FIVE GAMES?!?!” Yep, sure are. Eat your heart out, Apple Arcade. They sure showed you.

