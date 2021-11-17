Apple’s New ‘Self Service Repair’ Program Will Sell You Parts So You Can Fix Your Own Devices At Home. Wat?!

In what appears to be an unprecedented move by Apple, today, the infamously secretive tech giant announced a new program that will allow individual consumers to repair their iPhones and Mac Computers by giving them access to Apple genuine parts, tools, and manuals. Steve Jobs just died again. Too soon? Too soon.

Interestingly enough, this is coming almost two weeks after iFixit, an independent third-party repair outlet, first wearily published an article confirming that any third-party iPhone 13 screen replacement not authorized by Apple would kill Face ID. Noice.

Apple’s Newsroom announcement goes on to report that the initial phase of the program will have a focus on “the most commonly serviced modules, such as the iPhone display, battery, and camera,” with the ability for other repairs coming later next year.

“Apple builds durable products designed to endure the rigors of everyday use. When an Apple product requires repair, it can be serviced by trained technicians using Apple genuine parts at thousands of locations, including Apple (in-store or by mail), AASPs, Independent Repair Providers, and now product owners who are capable of performing repairs themselves.” – Apple

Apple

“Creating greater access to Apple genuine parts gives our customers even more choice if a repair is needed. In the past three years, Apple has nearly doubled the number of service locations with access to Apple genuine parts, tools, and training, and now we’re providing an option for those who wish to complete their own repairs” – Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer

In today’s announcement, Apple placed a heavy emphasis on the importance for customers to first review the corresponding Repair Manual to ensure they don’t foohk et up. I’m talking mostly to myself here. After that first step is taken, a customer will place an order for the Apple genuine parts and tools using the “Apple Self Service Repair Online Store.” When finished, customers who are left with unused parts have the option to return them for recycling and receive credit toward their purchase.

“Self Service Repair is intended for individual technicians with the knowledge and experience to repair electronic devices. For the vast majority of customers, visiting a professional repair provider with certified technicians who use genuine Apple parts is the safest and most reliable way to get a repair” – Apple

For now, the program will be available in early 2022 for US customers (later 2022 for other countries) and will initially only give individuals the resources to fix an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13, with M1-based Mac resources coming soon after.