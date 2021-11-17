iPhone 14 and Mixed Reality Headset to Feature Wi-Fi 6E, According to Kuo

According to reliable TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s rumored mixed reality headset and iPhone 14 will feature Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

MacRumors has obtained another one of Kuo’s investor notes and this time, we’re talking iPhone 14, mixed reality headsets, and Wi-Fi 6E. In today’s report, Kuo stated “that new Apple products, including the ‌iPhone 14‌ and a head-mounted display device, will accelerate a broader industry upgrade to the Wi-Fi 6E specification. Motivated by the adoption of Wi-Fi 6E in these two Apple devices, competitors will be encouraged to do the same.”

While other upcoming head-mounted display headsets, like Meta, also have Wi-Fi 6E, Kuo explained in today’s note that “Wi-Fi 6E is crucial to the ability to provide the high-speed wireless transmissions necessary for AR and VR experiences.”

“Kuo said that head-mounted display devices in 2022, 2023, and 2024 will offer Wi-Fi 6/6E, Wi-Fi 6E/7, and Wi-Fi 7, respectively, but it is unclear if this information is related to Apple’s product roadmap specifically.” – Kuo’s investor note via MacRumors

In one of Kuo’s earlier reports he anticipated that Apple’s headset would feature Wi-Fi 6E, but today’s report is the first time he specifically mentions the upgraded spec for the ‌iPhone 14. You may even recall earlier reports that forecast this year’s iPhone 13 lineup would release with Wi-Fi 6E. Obviously, they were incorrect.

If you’re wondering what Wi-Fi 6E is, it’s better than Wi-Fi regular. You’re welcome. Ok, but for serious, Wi-Fi works by broadcasting over airwaves, and today, it’s working over two bands: 2.4GHz and 5GHz. 6GHz adds a third band, branded under the name ‘Wi-Fi 6.’ The numbers matter in the sense that 2.4GHz travels farther, but 6GHz delivers data faster. What really matters isn’t the specific frequencies being used, but how large a swath of airwaves is available. While 6GHz Wi-Fi has the same theoretical top speed as 5GHz Wi-Fi: 9.6 Gbps, the maximum offered with the current standard of Wi-Fi 6, the new open airways that Wi-Fi 6E brings, will actually bump your speeds up.

Apple introduced Wi-Fi 6 with the iPhone 11 in 2019, and compared to the previous Wi-Fi 5 framework, Wi-Fi 6 offers notably improved security and speeds. WiFi 6E adds minimal changes compared to WiFi 6 in the sense that top speeds are very similar, except for an added 6GHz band, which will result in added bandwidth and less interference for Wi-Fi 6E supported devices as explained above.

Even with Kuo being one of the most reliable analysts of present-day, take this report with a grain of salt, as always.