Apple to Launch AR/VR Headset in 2022, Will Operate Without iPhone — Kuo

In his latest note to investors, Ming-Chi Kuo dropped a sorts of details for Apple’s upcoming AR/VR headset.

According to his new report, the headset will launch in Q4 of 2022 and will feature Mac-level computing power.

We predict that Apple’s AR headset to be launched in 4Q22 will be equipped with two processors. The higher-end processor will have similar computing power as the M1 for Mac, whereas the lower-end processor will be in charge of sensor-related computing.



The power management unit (PMU) design of the high-end processor is similar to that of M1 because it has the same level of computing power as M1. – Ming-Chi Kuo, seen by MacRumors

More interesting, however, is that Kuo claims the headset will be able to operate independently of the iPhone.

[I]f the headset is positioned only as an accessory for the Mac or iPhone, it will not be conducive to the growth of the product. An AR headset that works independently means that it will have its own ecosystem and provide the most complete and flexible user experience. – Ming-Chi Kuo, seen by 9to5Mac

The issue with that part of the report, is that it directly contradicts a similar report from The Information who claimed that the AR/VR headset would, in fact, need to be connected to an iPhone in order to work.

For those following the AR/VR headset saga, The Information is 90% accurate, according to AppleTrack, and they’re also the same publication that gave us our first look at the headset (seen in featured image) so I’m inclined to believe that The Information is accurate, and this headset will end up needing to be connected to an iPhone